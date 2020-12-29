Pomellato Celebrates 10 Years in Chicago With New Boutique

Chicago—Pomellato is celebrating 10 years of being in Chicago by relocating its Oak Street boutique to a new, albeit very close, address.

The store, which officially opened Dec. 18, moved from 41 Oak Street to 37 Oak Street.

Set in Chicago’s tony Gold Coast neighborhood, its location on the street positions it among fine restaurants and international couture houses as well as luxury high rises and stone mansions.

It’s the sole Pomellato store in Chicago.

The new boutique adds to its former design with Pomellato signature shades and distinctive architecture.

The façade features a large Pomellato logo in the brand color, Montenapoleone red, along with window displays on either side of the entrance meant to recall a chain with their stacked positioning and accompanying gold shapes.



The new Pomellato Chicago store is full of the brand’s signature shade—Montenapoleone red.

On the inside, the brand aimed to create an atmosphere “at once feminine, chic and comfortable” via pink satin silk, glossy red lacquered wood and metal, and gold brass melding, along with an Iconica “band ring” bench that recalls one of the brand’s most iconic jewels.

The store also features Pomellato trademark touches throughout, like photographs of the “Pomellato For Women” ambassadors, representing women who advocate for gender equality, diversity, and inclusivity.

“It is our pleasure to serve Chicago, rich both in history and cultural prowess, with jewels that represent Milan, another great industrial city,” said Nathalie Diamantis, CEO of Pomellato Group Americas.

“We look forward to welcoming our local clients and travelers from around the world into this new space in the esteemed Oak Street neighborhood.”