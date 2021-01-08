Stuller’s First Catalog of 2021 Is Here

Lafayette, La.—Stuller has released its first catalog of the new year, “Tools, Equipment & Metals 2021-2022.”

The 750-page book has “everything a bench jeweler needs to provide excellent service, especially ahead of a busy repair season,” Stuller President Danny Clark said.

Stuller said the new tools catalog offers the same shopping experience and organizational structure as all its catalogs, but with a number of updates including:

— More than 400 new products;

— A number of Stuller-exclusive items, including a new silica-free investment;

— An expanded selection of metals, including a new service: custom stamping; and

— An all-new watchmaker bench section.

“The options are endless,” Clark said. “And we want nothing more than to set our bench jewelers up for success with this new catalog.”

To learn more about “Tools, Equipment & Metals 2021-2022,” visit the Stuller website.