Frederick Goldman Celebrates Founder’s Day

Secaucus, N.J.—Frederick Goldman Inc honored its late creator’s 100th birthday by celebrating its first Founder’s Day on Jan.12.

Fred Goldman founded the company in 1948, operating as a one-man operating specializing in simple wedding rings.

Now run by his sons Jonathan and Richard Goldman, the business has expanded over the last 70 years to be one of the largest jewelry manufacturers in North America.

CEO Jonathan Goldman reflected on an expression from his father. “Trifles make perfection and perfection is no trifle.”

“He ran his business that way. If he were here, he would be amazed at what we have accomplished through the incredible talent and dedication of our employees and with our valued customers,” said Goldman in a press release about the company holiday.

The first annual celebration was accompanied by a new corporate logo, transitioning to a more contemporary design.

The company’s new logo has a more contemporary feel, said Frederick Goldman.

In honor of the founder’s birthday, as well as the employees and customers who have helped the business grow, the company has made a donation to Jewelers for Children.

Fred Goldman was the first chairman of the JFC board, said JFC Executive Director David Rocha in a press release.

“It is tremendously gratifying that Frederick Goldman, Inc., has chosen Jewelers for Children to receive a donation in honor of their employees and customers on what would have been the 100th birthday of their founder,” he said.