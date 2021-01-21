NRF to Highlight 100 Diverse Small Businesses
Washington—The National Retail Federation, alongside Qurate Retail Group, is expanding its Small Business Spotlight program to support 100 diverse small businesses.
The program began in May 2020, highlighting 20 small businesses on Qurate-owned QVC US, HSN, and e-commerce site Zulily via on-air interview segments, streaming services, email marketing, social posts, and website exposure.
“In 2020, we were inspired by the stories of small business owners across America who continue to serve as the backbone of their communities despite challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Matthew Shay, President and CEO of the National Retail Federation, in a press release about the program.
“NRF and the NRF Foundation are proud to expand our partnership with Qurate Retail Group to help even more small businesses break down the barriers to growth with the program and platform that will allow them to reach new customers in 2021.”
A follow-up survey found that more than 80 percent of featured businesses saw a rise in online sales and new customers.
The second phase of the program, conducted from August through October, showcased 40 Black-owned businesses.
Qurate’s programs reach more than 90 million homes in the U.S., and millions more via its digital and social platforms, said the company.
“Our brands’ reach across traditional linear TV, digital platforms, and social media-based livestreaming is unrivalled and gives us an extraordinary ability to bring together large communities of highly engaged shoppers around shared interests,” said Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc.
“Through the Small Business Spotlight, we are extending our impact far beyond the many entrepreneurial businesses in our vendor base. We’re proud to offer special support to local small businesses and their communities.”
The next stage of the program will highlight 100 businesses through 2021, promoting small businesses during heritage and recognition months, including Black History Month (February), Women’s History Month (March), National Military Appreciation Month (May), Pride Month (June), National Hispanic Heritage Month (September), and National Disability Employment Awareness Month (October).
The application process is open from now until Feb. 26, though participants for February and March have already been selected.
To qualify, applicants must employ 100 or fewer workers, be 51 percent owned by an entrepreneur of a diverse background, and have e-commerce capability and a social media presence.
All businesses will be profiled on QVC.com and HSN.com and receive public relations support.
Those chosen for on-air exposure will be featured in several two- to four-minute live segments on QVC and HSN, with repackaged videos shared on QVC’s and HSN’s social pages and streaming service.
These businesses will also be able to participate in a virtual mentorship program with Qurate Retail Group team members.
Businesses selected for digital exposure will receive social tools and resources for promotion.
For more information or to apply, visit the NRF website.
