Zillion Names ‘Women in STEM’ Scholarship Winner

Palo Alto, Calif.—Insurance tech company Zillion has named the winner of its Zillion Women in Stem Scholarship.

Kaylin Moss, a computer science major at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, was chosen for “her strong commitment to learning, perseverance and advocacy for women in science,” said Zillion.

Kaylin Moss

The academic scholarship was created to encourage women to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

It covers a portion of tuition costs for a female student majoring in a STEM subject at an accredited U.S. college or university.

“At Zillion, our success is due to our innovative team. We’ve seen firsthand the benefits of having diversity within our organization with women representing a large percentage of our engineering team,” said Adam Black, managing director at Zillion, in a press release announcing the winner.

“We are thrilled to award this year’s Zillion Women in STEM Scholarship to Ms. Moss, and are impressed and encouraged by her achievements in STEM both at school and beyond the classroom.”

The California-based insurance tech company specializes in personal jewelry insurance.