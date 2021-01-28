Goldiam USA Launches Custom Jewelry Platform

New York—Jewelry manufacturer and wholesaler Goldiam USA Inc just launched a new businesses-to-business platform.

Dubbed “Jewel Fleet,” the online platform focuses on custom jewelry, offering more than 100 customization options, including lab-grown diamonds.

The company’s goal is “bridging the gap between independent jewelers and reputed, major diamond jewelry manufacturers across the globe.”

The website features high-resolution photography and videography, which retailers can use for marketing purposes.

Users can create their own designs, which then can be saved in the “digital store.”

“We are building Jewel Fleet every week to better suit today’s business needs to give the independent jeweler the muscle needed to compete in a consolidating industry,” said Goldiam in a press release announcing the launch.

For more information about Jewel Fleet, visit the website or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to schedule a demo.