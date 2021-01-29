C. Aaron Peñaloza Jewelers to Close

National Jeweler

C. Aaron Peñaloza Jewelers was named one of the best jewelers in San Antonio in 2020, but owners Aaron and Mary Peñaloza have opted to close their business after three decades. The store’s closing sale starts today.
San Antonio, Texas—Texas independent C. Aaron Peñaloza Jewelers is closing its doors, marking the end of an era for a family with a long history in the business.

The Peñaloza family has been in the jewelry industry for more than 100 years.

Rafael Peñaloza, who emigrated from Mexico to the United States in 1920, was a master watchmaker and head of the watch repair department at Hertzberg’s Jewelry Co. in downtown San Antonio, Texas.

His son, Charlie Peñaloza, opened the family business, Peñaloza and Sons Inc., in 1968. His son, Aaron Peñaloza, worked there for 17 years.

20210129 Penaloza insertAaron and Mary PeñalozaIn 1990, Aaron and his wife, Mary, opened their own business, C. Aaron Peñaloza Jewelers, in Sunset Ridge Shopping Center in Alamo Heights, Texas.

The store later moved two miles away to its current location in The Shops at Lincoln Heights in San Antonio.

Known for its wide array of diamonds and gemstones, the store was named one of the best jewelers in town by San Antonio’s Current magazine in 2020.

Aaron attributed the store’s success to establishing close, long-lasting relationships with customers.


“Our success is directly related to how well we respond to our customers, and this sets us apart from the big-box retailers,” he said in a press release about the store’s closing.

“It’s the personal service we offer that is appreciated.”

Looking back on their careers, Aaron and Mary expressed gratitude to the community and their longtime customers.

“Many of our customers have become close friends,” said Aaron. “We’ll miss our day-to-day interactions with them at the store, but we still want to serve our community.”

The two volunteer and donate to various charitable organizations, including St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Alamo Heights Independent School District, the Junior League of San Antonio, and the San Antonio Symphony.

The store is holding a going-out-of-business sale starting today (Friday, Jan. 29).

Customers are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing while in the store. Hand sanitizer, gloves and alcohol wipes are available.


