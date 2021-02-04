Natural Diamond Council Announces Retailer Partner Program
New York—As the Natural Diamond Council works to promote natural diamond jewelry, it is enlisting fine jewelry retailers to both benefit from and help in spreading its message.
This week, the organization unveiled a retailer partner program, which allows access to its “Only Natural Diamonds” initiative created last year.
Fine jewelry retail participants will be able to access multimedia advertising, a customized digital asset toolkit, additional social media assets outside of the “Only Natural Diamonds” campaign, and interactive educational resources, NDC said.
CEO David Kellie commented in a press release: “There is symbiosis because we share the same philosophy in strengthening the emotional and ethical values of natural diamonds. We’ll be able to leverage ‘Only Natural Diamonds’ and work together through the Official Partner Program in developing assets with premium positioning to ensure the modern diamond dream is broadly visible.”
“As we continue working under a new context where the need for digital content continues to rise, it has become apparent there is an opportunity to collaborate and share resources with diamond jewelry retailers across the U.S.”
Since rebranding last June, NDC has embarked on a high-profile global advertising campaign.
Dubbed “For Moments Like No Other,” it stars “Knives Out” actress Ana de Armas.
The campaign has appeared on television, in print and in digital media, in such outlets as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and The New York Times, and on Hulu, E!, and Amazon.
Official NDC retail partners will be able to access local-level versions of the campaign, with plenty of content to share on their various channels.
NDC said “For Moments Like No Other” attracts more than 300,000 global visitors to its website, NaturalDiamonds.com, daily.
The council will begin supplying retailers with assets promoting natural diamonds this spring.
The organization has already begun partnering with London Jewelers, Lux, Bond & Green, Day’s Jewelers and Walters & Hogsett Jewelers, among others.
To learn more about becoming a retail partner, email the council at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
