Hamilton Jewelers Makes Staff Changes Amid Reorganization

Princeton, N.J.—Hamilton Jewelers announced two staff changes as the company merges its branding and merchandising departments.

Anne Russell, former vice president of merchandising, has been appointed to the new role of executive vice president, branding and merchandising.

Russell will be responsible for the jeweler’s proprietary jewelry collections, management of its designer and watch brand relationships, the growth of its website, and its social, digital, and traditional marketing strategies.

She joined Hamilton’s merchandising department in 2008, later serving in a vice president role.

Russell had a hand in the 2016 launch of h1912, Hamilton’s vintage watch and jewelry brand, alongside its late chairman Martin Siegel.

"She has a history of growing in new roles and taking on fresh initiatives,” said Andrew Siegel, Hamilton's chief operating officer.

“We have no doubt that her efforts will bring the Hamilton brand to new heights and enhance Hamilton's strong industry relationships and position as one of the leading heritage fine jewelers in the US that remains independently owned.”

The jeweler is merging its branding and merchandising departments to achieve greater efficiency.

"In today's luxury industry, speed and efficiency go hand-in-hand with design and vision," said Hamilton CEO Hank Siegel.

"A critical component of success is the effectiveness of product sourcing, design development, and client outreach, all while ensuring the look and feel of the brand is enhanced and protected. Anne has the ability to combine a merchant's eye with a vision for the future of the Hamilton brand, which represents the perfect match for this new role."

The jeweler will also be combining its insignia jewelry and specialty gifts business, led by Donna Bouchard, the company's former vice president of advertising and community relations

She will take on a new role as senior vice president, specialty business.

Located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the specialty business division also employs customer service representatives and account managers.

Bouchard began in Hamilton’s marketing department in 2001, taking over the Hamilton Insignia and Hamilton For Business divisions in 2011.

"Donna is the perfect person to help us refresh and re-launch our Specialty Business offerings with a renewed focus and energy" said Siegel.

"She has experience in this incredibly important work that Hamilton does for our corporate clients, and also has her incredible marketing background to help introduce new businesses, organizations, and societies to the Hamilton way of distinctive service and quality products."