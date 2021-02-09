National Jeweler

Borsheims Names Jodi Longmeyer 2021 ‘Ike It Award’ Recipient

By Brecken Branstrator
Borsheims’ 2021 “Ike It Award” recipient, Jodi Longmeyer
Omaha, Neb.—Borsheims has given this year’s Ike It Award to an employee who plays a vital role in developing its service-oriented culture.

The award is named for longtime Borsheims owner Ike Friedman, who died in 1991.

Borsheims introduced the award the year after his death to serve as a tribute to his legacy and honor those who demonstrates “exceptional customer service, a willingness to help, and an enthusiasm for Borsheims,” according to the retailer.

The Berkshire Hathaway-owned company presented Jodi Longmeyer, senior employment and benefit specialist, with this year’s award at its virtual holiday party after being nominated and chosen by her coworkers.

She started at Borsheims in 2008 as the employment and benefit specialist in Human Resources, and was promoted to her current role in 2013, where she establishes the procedures that guide the retailer’s recruiting efforts, oversees its employment benefits, and grows its internal culture.

Borsheims CEO and President Karen Goracke praised her commitment and contributions over the past 13 years.

“Jodi exemplifies the core values and spirit of Borsheims,” she said. “Her compassion and dedication to improving our employee experience, combined with her enthusiasm and positivity, represent what the Ike It Award stands for.”



