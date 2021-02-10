A New JBT, JVC Webinar Will Focus on Memo Risks
New York—An upcoming Jewelers Board of Trade webinar will help jewelers weigh the risk of doing business on memo.
On Thursday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. EST, JBT Collections Department Manager Jim Rocchio and Jewelers Vigilance Committee Senior Counsel Sara Yood will speak on “Conducting Business on Memo: Risks & Precautions.”
Rocchio and Yood will go over risks associated with memo transactions, which can be risky for suppliers, as well as how to evaluate credit risk and when to enlist legal counsel.
Rocchio joined JBT in 1987 as a business analyst. He’s managed the JBT Dallas office and other U.S. territories. He also spent several years managing JBT website content and working on web-based services.
Since 2010 he has been in charge of the “Jewelry Credit Interchange Group,” which meets in New York City at various points throughout the year. Rocchio managed the Credit Reporting department prior to the Collections department.
Yood is an attorney admitted in the state of New York with vast experience in legal compliance and intellectual property. Her areas of expertise pertaining to the jewelry industry include anti-money laundering regulations and responsible sourcing.
She is the author of several JVC publications explaining laws relating to jewelry. She received her law degree at Fordham Law School, where she was a fellow at the Fashion Law Institute. Prior to that, she graduated from Washington University in St. Louis.
Yood is the treasurer and on the board of the Women’s Jewelry Association and is a member of the Fashion Law Committee of the New York City Bar Association.
Register for the JBT and JVC webinar online.
