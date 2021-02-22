These Are the 2021 Inductees Into the Retailer Hall of Fame

New York—National Jeweler has selected the 2021 inductees for its Retailer Hall of Fame, an annual honor created to recognize the jewelers who have made significant contributions to their communities and the industry at large.The publication introduced the Retailer Hall of Fame in 1989 and, after a brief hiatus, revived it in 2017. (It did not induct a class last year due to the difficult circumstances COVID-19 created.)This year, National Jeweler is honoring one single-store independent and two multi-store independents.The 2021 inductees into the National Jeweler Retailer Hall of Fame are as follows.Dan and Hope Wixon, owners of Wixon Jewelers in MinneapolisTerry Betteridge, owner and CEO of Betteridge Jewelers, with stores in Greenwich, Connecticut; Palm Beach, Florida; and Vail and Aspen, ColoradoMarie Helene Morrow, president of Reinhold Jewelers, with stores in San Juan and Ponce, Puerto Ricoworked as an antique and estate buyer after serving as a U.S. Army medic in the Vietnam War.Though he originally sold all kinds of antique items, he eventually narrowed his focus to jewelry.He started his own business out of a small office space before relocating to Wixon Jewelers’ current home in Bloomington, Minnesota.’s original plan was to go to law school but Dan, ever the salesman, convinced her that jewelry was the way to go, and she’s been an integral part of the business from the inception.Over 30 years, the pair have built a retail jewelry business with a solid, loyal clientele, always operating with a singular philosophy—change is good.A Greenwich native,is a fifth-generation jeweler who was working as a fishing and bow-hunting guide in British Columbia, Canada in the mid-‘70s when fate intervened.His father, Bert Betteridge, had had a heart attack and he asked Terry to help him run the store while he got better. Three years later, Terry took over as CEO.Today, the business he runs, Betteridge Jewelers, stands as one of the most respected names in luxury jewelry retail, with stores in Connecticut, Colorado and Florida.forged her path in the jewelry industry by using her acumen for recognizing up-and-coming talent to build a solid business with an enviable roster of designers.Reinhold operates a total of five stores across Puerto Rico, and she has racked up her share of accolades over the course of her 30-plus years in the industry.The Women’s Jewelry Association named Reinhold Jewelers “Retailer of the Year” in 2003, while Reinhold herself received the Couture Human Spirit Award in 2010 and the Gem Award for Lifetime Achievement from Jewelers of America in 2014, among others.These four jewelers will be profiled in the upcoming print edition of the Retailer Hall of Fame, scheduled for publication in late July.