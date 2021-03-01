PGI Relaunches Resource Website for the Trade
New York—Platinum Guild International USA has relaunched its trade-focused, e-learning and resource website, PlatinumLearning.com.
The site is comprised of four main parts.
“Online Sales Training” is a mobile-friendly arena with video courses—each less than four minutes long—on practical and useful sales information.
According to PGI, it will help salespeople communicate platinum’s specific benefits to convert browsers into buyers.
“Technical Education” utilizes GIA’s Quality Assurance Benchmarks to impart information relating to ring sizing, finishing and polishing, assembly and setting, and tools and metal identification.
The “Downloadable Content” section, meanwhile, features tons of resources for the trade to use, like buying guides, platinum care instructions, and insurance options, as well as website and social media assets such as banner images. All the content is free.
Lastly, the “Resources” section features a library of updated consumer research geared toward both consumers and the trade, plus information on best marketing and social media practices.
“We pride ourselves on being an easily accessible, of-the-moment information resource for the entire jewelry industry. This role has never been more important given the fast trajectory towards digital that the pandemic has caused,” PGI USA Marketing Director Jill Moynihan Helsel said.
“It is our goal to provide useful, timely, relevant information and tools to meet the needs of various sectors of our industry as they adapt to these new times.”
The site is comprised of four main parts.
“Online Sales Training” is a mobile-friendly arena with video courses—each less than four minutes long—on practical and useful sales information.
According to PGI, it will help salespeople communicate platinum’s specific benefits to convert browsers into buyers.
“Technical Education” utilizes GIA’s Quality Assurance Benchmarks to impart information relating to ring sizing, finishing and polishing, assembly and setting, and tools and metal identification.
The “Downloadable Content” section, meanwhile, features tons of resources for the trade to use, like buying guides, platinum care instructions, and insurance options, as well as website and social media assets such as banner images. All the content is free.
Lastly, the “Resources” section features a library of updated consumer research geared toward both consumers and the trade, plus information on best marketing and social media practices.
“We pride ourselves on being an easily accessible, of-the-moment information resource for the entire jewelry industry. This role has never been more important given the fast trajectory towards digital that the pandemic has caused,” PGI USA Marketing Director Jill Moynihan Helsel said.
“It is our goal to provide useful, timely, relevant information and tools to meet the needs of various sectors of our industry as they adapt to these new times.”
Get the Daily News >