This Personal Security Platform Is JA’s Latest Member Benefit Partner
New York—Jewelers of America has added personal security platform Bond as a new Member Benefit Partner.
Bond provides access to a suite of 15 personal security services, addressing the security gap that arises when individuals don’t feel safe but the situation doesn’t yet warrant a call to 911.
Bond provides security agents available within seconds via an app to provide a range of services.
There’s the Security Check, in which Bond members can schedule a recurring or one-time check-in from a security agent. If a member can’t respond, perhaps due to an unsafe situation, the agents immediately notify the member’s emergency contact and, if needed, contact the authorities.
Bond also offers live monitoring, AI-based on-demand tracking of an individual in transit, personal bodyguards, and more.
“Safety of our members is always a top priority. We know that the jewelry industry is servicing their clients in variety of different ways today. Bond gives our members, and their clients access to real time monitoring and personal security that can give them safety and peace of mind,” said JA President & CEO David J. Bonaparte.
JA members will receive 20 percent off the monthly rate of $9.99 for a premium membership for 12 months when redeemed through Dec. 31.
Bond will also present an informational webinar today (March 3) at 2 p.m. EST as part of JA’s Webinar Series.
Register for the session online or visit the JA website to learn more about the new member benefit.
