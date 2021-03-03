Jennifer Fisher Opens Los Angeles Jewelry Store
Los Angeles—Jennifer Fisher is offering an in-person experience for its Los Angeles clientele.
The celebrity cult-favorite jewelry brand, which has fine and costume pieces, is opening a Los Angeles flagship in Beverly Hills.
It’s the second retail location after the New York City flagship, discreetly located on the second floor of a building on Fifth Avenue near Union Square.
Fisher said L.A. was the natural choice to expand the company’s physical footprint.
“L.A. is one of our biggest markets,” she said, “with a clientele that really responds to the styling and design of the jewelry. The collection fits very well with West Coast style.”
It’s also a homecoming of sorts for Fisher, who grew up in Montecito, California but today calls New York City home.
“Growing up in Montecito outside of Santa Barbara, my grandfather was a polo player and also a silversmith,” Fisher explained.
“He would make jewelry, like rodeo buckles, bolo ties, collar stays and money clips. I remember when I was a kid I would sit out there and watch him make all of this silver jewelry for his friends. It didn’t really hit me until a few years ago that that was a huge influence on me.”
Both coasts have informed her designs, which are at times edgy and on-trend (think hoop earrings for days) but timeless (like her classic gothic letter nameplates).
The 1,200-square-foot Beverly Hills store has a clean, contemporary elegance that works on either coast.
Fisher enlisted friend and interior designer Michelle Gerson to create the space, though Fisher is renowned for her own décor expertise, having twice collaborated with CB2 on a home collection.
Fisher said of the store’s look and feel, “I have always had a love for clean interiors and minimal living, and one of my best friends, Michelle Gerson, happens to be a fabulous designer in New York.
“She helped bring my vision for the store to life. The chandeliers are from Entler lighting. I wanted the cases to feel light and bright and airy—almost floating. That is why they are white and very minimal. The chaises and coffee table are from my CB2 collaboration.”
Exposed brick walls and industrial details feel reminiscent of New York, while the lightness and brightness is trademark California.
“It was important to me that the jewelry felt approachable and not too precious to touch,” said Fisher, noting that future stores will echo the Beverly Hills location’s mood.
“I wanted our jewelry experience to set itself apart from other jewelry stores. This store is going to set the tone for the rest of our stores as we continue to expand.”
In addition to jewels and forays into home design, Fisher has gained a legion of fans of her gourmet salts. They will be stocked at the Beverly Hills store as well.
“During quarantine, like most people, I have been home cooking much more than ever,” said Fisher. “Something we have been building is the recipe section of our website. I am always active on my @jenniferfisherkitchen account, where people can stay up to date with whatever I am cooking for family and myself that day.
“We are going to continue to grow this as the year goes on, and I am definitely headed back to New York City with a lot of inspiration after my California trip for new things to cook.”
The Jennifer Fisher Los Angeles flagship store is located at 450 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, California, 90210.
The store is currently accepting customers by appointment only in adherence to city COVID-19 safety guidelines. To book an appointment, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
