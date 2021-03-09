Julie Moreno Franco, a Salesperson Known for Her Smile, Dies of Cancer
Los Angeles—Julie Moreno Franco, a well-known and well-liked salesperson who spent years with OroAmerica and Charles Garnier, has died following a long battle with cancer.
Two of Franco’s longtime colleagues, former OroAmerica Inc. owner Guy Benhamou and Andy Concool, shared news of her passing.
One of the company’s first employees, she worked her way up to become sales manager of the wholesale division.
Aurafin bought OroAmerica Inc. in 2001, but Franco later reunited with Benhamou at Charles Garnier.
She joined the company in January 2007, becoming vice president of sales.
Members of the jewelry industry remembered Franco for her warm personality and big smile, and for always bringing her “A game” and lighting up any room she entered.
“Julie was a great person,” a colleague wrote on LinkedIn. “She was always a ray of light. She touched the lives of so many. She will be missed by so many friends, family, and colleagues. God speed Julie.”
Franco was preceded in death by her daughter, Breonda. She is survived by two sons, Stephen and Domenic.
Franco’s family asks that people celebrate her life with hugs and love for their families, as she always had.
