Frederick Goldman Appoints VP, Digital Merchandising

Secaucus, N.J.—Frederick Goldman has appointed a vice president, digital merchandising.

The manufacturer announced Monday it has named fine jewelry veteran Leslie Therriault to the role.

She joins with more than three decades in fine jewelry development, working on both the retail and supply sides of the business and bringing product development, marketing, operations, inventory management, account management, and new business development to the position.

In her most recent role at Delmar International, Therriault was responsible for building fine jewelry e-commerce brands and digital businesses.

At Frederick Goldman, she will be responsible for developing the overall merchandising strategy to help the company’s omnichannel retailers while also identifying growth opportunities in new product categories.

Therriault will report directly to Chairman and CEO Jonathan Goldman.

“We are extremely fortunate to retain Leslie to lead the digital merchandising strategy for our growing omnichannel business,” he said.

“Her deep familiarity with the manufacturing process, and the inherent quality standards and detailing required, make her an excellent fit for the company as we look to aid our retailers in their growing e-commerce business.”





