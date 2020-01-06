Jewelry Sales Climb Higher Over The Holidays, Says Mastercard

Purchase, N.Y.—It was a happy holiday season for retail, particularly e-commerce sales, according to one report.The Mastercard SpendingPulse report shows holiday retail sales in the United States rising 3 percent year-over-year.Online sales hit a record high, said Mastercard, up 19 percent compared with sales in 2018.The jewelry segment reported 2 percent year-over-year growth in total retail sales with online sales climbing 9 percent.“This trend started before the holiday season and helped the sector power through to its finish,” the report stated.For department stores, total sales were down 2 percent, but online sales rose 7 percent.Overall apparel sales recorded 1 percent year-over-year growth, including a stronger-than-expected 17 percent boost in e-commerce sales.Sales of electronics and appliances rose 5 percent, while sales of home furniture and furnishings were up 1 percent.“Due to a later-than-usual Thanksgiving holiday, we saw retailers offering omnichannel sales earlier in the season, meeting consumers’ demand for the best deals across all channels and devices,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Inc., in a press release announcing the results.E-commerce sales comprised 15 percent of overall Black Friday sales and 25 percent of Cyber Monday sales.The Mastercard SpendingPulse report compiles data from holiday shopping, excluding auto sales, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 across all payment types, including cash and check.