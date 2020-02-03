These Were the Buzziest Brands of 2019

New York—YouGov released its list of the brands U.S. consumers were buzzing about in 2019.
Topping the list for the second consecutive year was Netflix, which stole the top spot from five-time reigning champion Amazon in 2018.
The streaming giant had a strong year, snagging its first best picture nomination at the Golden Globes for “The Irishman.”
Netflix is also up for 17 Oscars awards, the most of any studio.
Amazon came in second followed by its subscription service Amazon Prime, in third.
Prime Day, the company’s annual two-day sales event in July, brought in more sales than the previous year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
Amazon didn’t disclose the total sales figures, but it was estimated to be around $6.1 billion.
M&M’s came in fourth place as the Mars-owned brand plans for a retail expansion.
In fifth place was Samsung, followed by Toyota, while Dove skincare and Dawn took the seventh and eight spots.
Home Depot was in ninth place and grocery store Aldi finished out the list in tenth place.
YouGov also shares the top brands who have improved their rankings compared with last year.
The National Football League saw the largest rise in buzz points, followed by United Airlines, Wells Fargo, Papa John’s, and Chipotle.
The remaining spots went to FIFA Women’s World Cup, Delta, Amtrak, ESPN, and Infinity.
The survey also breaks down most buzzed about brands by industry, from airlines and apparel to snacks and spirits.
Here are the most buzzed-about brands in several categories:
Airline: Southwest
Apparel: Skechers
Beverage: Coca-Cola
Café and Specialty Drinks: Dairy Queen
Casual Dining: Olive Garden
Food Delivery & Meal Kits: GrubHub.com
Retail Clothing: Old Navy
Retail Discount: Target
Spirits: Jack Daniel’s
TV Network: History Channel
YouGov ranked 1,750 brands using a “buzz score,” which is determined by asking consumers if they’ve heard anything about a brand in the last two weeks through advertising, news or word of mouth, and whether it was positive or negative.
The scores are calculated by subtracting the percentage of negative responses from the percentage of positive responses for each brand.
