JA Surveying Members on the Effects of COVID-19
New York—Jewelers of America wants to know how COVID-19 is impacting the industry.
On Tuesday morning, the trade association released a 10-question survey asking members about the current status of their business operations (open, open with modified hours, or closed); what information and resources they would find helpful; and what advice they have for other business owners, among other questions.
The survey is available online.
In addition, JA has put together a guide for retailers to help them navigate the health and business challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taken primarily from guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it outlines preparation measures and information-sharing strategies.
The guide recommends all sick employees stay home while those who do report to work wash their hands frequently and engage in “respiratory etiquette”—i.e., sneezing and coughing into a tissue, then washing hands immediately after.
In addition, commonly touched areas should be cleaned on a regular basis.
Retailers should also review their sick leave policies to make sure they are flexible and consistent with public health guidance, and consider coming up with an emergency policy.
JA also is providing two sample letters for retailers to use.
One is for employees, reminding them of common-sense recommendations, and the other is for customers, letting them know the steps being taken at the store.
Among the included suggestions is offering customers one-on-one, appointment-based meetings, or figuring out ways to connect with them virtually, helping them shop through the store’s website, social media and/or mobile applications.
The complete guide can be found on Jewelers.org.
National Jeweler is a for-profit subsidiary of Jewelers of America, which purchased the publication in 2015.
