National Jeweler

Jeweler Support Network Launches COVID-19 Survey

New York—The new Jeweler Support Network has launched a survey to get a pulse on current business operations in the industry and how it can help.

The network was spearheaded by the Diamond Producers Association and is supported by 10 other trade organizations to help independent jewelers.

It has deployed a brief survey to obtain a baseline understanding of how businesses in the trade are currently operating during the pandemic and how it can provide support.

The survey can be found online here.

Concurrently, the network is asking retailers to share their positive stories on the JSN website about how they are helping their communities right now.

Jeweler Support Network will share those stories with consumers and media.



TAGS:   Surveys , Retail , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy