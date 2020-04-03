Jeweler Support Network Launches COVID-19 Survey
New York—The new Jeweler Support Network has launched a survey to get a pulse on current business operations in the industry and how it can help.
The network was spearheaded by the Diamond Producers Association and is supported by 10 other trade organizations to help independent jewelers.
It has deployed a brief survey to obtain a baseline understanding of how businesses in the trade are currently operating during the pandemic and how it can provide support.
The survey can be found online here.
Concurrently, the network is asking retailers to share their positive stories on the JSN website about how they are helping their communities right now.
Jeweler Support Network will share those stories with consumers and media.
The network was spearheaded by the Diamond Producers Association and is supported by 10 other trade organizations to help independent jewelers.
It has deployed a brief survey to obtain a baseline understanding of how businesses in the trade are currently operating during the pandemic and how it can provide support.
The survey can be found online here.
Concurrently, the network is asking retailers to share their positive stories on the JSN website about how they are helping their communities right now.
Jeweler Support Network will share those stories with consumers and media.
Get the Daily News >