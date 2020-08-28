Edge Retail Academy Offering A La Carte Consulting

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Omaha, Neb.—Edge Retail Academy (ERA) is breaking down its consulting services to allow retailers to pick and choose specific areas they would like to work on.The jewelry business advising company announced this week in a press release it will now offer a la carte modules highlighting some of the most popular consulting topics.ERA President David Brown said, “We recommend the full Business Academy consulting program to most retailers, but we understand that current economic conditions may make it hard for retailers to invest the resources or time on all needed areas at one time.“These a la carte programs enable a retailer to focus on tackling its most urgent challenge to the business.”The programs cover three areas: financial strategies, inventory management and staff performance.The financial strategies module covers creating a sales plan, producing a cash flow worksheet and a break-even analysis and developing strategies for a savings account and slush fund.Inventory management delves into identifying optimum inventory level, creating an aged inventory analysis, developing a vendor and category assessment as well as memo strategies and offering collaboration ideas with vendors.Lastly, staff performance works on team assessment, making a cost performance analysis for sales associates, identifying employee strengths and opportunities for growth and suggesting specific training topics.“I was so pleased when The Edge Retail Academy came out with an updated menu of services in its Business Academy program,” said Dan Levinson, Ellis Jewelers. “It gives retailers strong flexibility in selecting where to focus.”For more information, contact Becka Johnson Kibby ator 877-569-8657, x001.