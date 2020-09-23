JA, National Jeweler Conducting Diversity Survey
New York—Jewelers of America and National Jeweler have launched a survey on diversity and racial inequities in the jewelry industry.
Launched online today, the survey looks to better understand the experiences of, and opportunities for, Black Americans in the fine jewelry industry.
“It is extremely important that the jewelry industry continues to push for diversity, inclusion and equity. The first step is to collect and analyze the data so we can not only understand the challenges and key areas where change is needed, but also be fully transparent and hold each other accountable to rally our efforts and actually make changes,” JA President and CEO David J. Bonaparte said.
It is open to all individuals working in the jewelry industry for companies based in the United States.
The survey focuses on hiring practices, inclusion policies, how incidences of racial discrimination are handled, and how jewelry companies addressed the recent calls for racial justice and equity.
It has two prongs: one for employers, and one for employees. Employers are asked to share the survey link with their employees.
All answers are anonymous.
The survey will remain open until Oct. 7. To take it, go here.
