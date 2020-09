There’s a New Book Out About the ‘Zconomy’

“Zconomy” authors Denise Villa, left, and Jason Dorsey

New York—Two young professionals who make their living researching the differences among generations have a new book out about the next generation of customers and employees—Generation Z.Jason Dorsey and Denise Villa are the authors of “Zconomy: How Gen Z Will Change the Future of Business—and What to Do About It,” out earlier this month from Harper Collins.Gen Z is the generation that follows the millennials, who are also known as Gen Y. The birth year most often given for the start of Gen Z is 1996, making the oldest among them 24 this year.Based on years of research, the 288-page book details how business leaders must adapt their employment, sales and marketing, product, and growth strategies to appeal to, attract and retain this generation as both customers and employees.A few facts to consider about Gen Z:— They are the most racially and ethnically diverse generation in U.S. history;— They’ve never known what it’s like not to be able to see the person you’re talking to on the phone;— Many of them don’t remember a time when Alexa didn’t exist;— Email seems dated to them and so does Facebook;— Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok are their social media go-tos;— They buy what their friends buy, or what they see influencers using on YouTube; and— If a job application takes more than 15 minutes, they won’t apply.Villa, who holds a Ph.D. in school improvement from Texas State University, and Dorsey lead The Center for Generational Kinetics , a research, strategy and consulting firm based in Austin, Texas.Dorsey has been featured at jewelry industry events in the past.He spoke about Gen Y (the millennials) at the Plumb Club breakfast during the 2016 Las Vegas shows, and did an interview on Gen Z with National Jeweler in 2019.Published Sept. 22, “Zconomy: How Gen Z Will Change the Future of Business—and What to Do About It” is available in hardback, audio and e-book formats.