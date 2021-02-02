Employees Say Jewelry Industry Has Work to Do on Diversity

New York—Jewelry industry employees have a different view of race in the industry than their employers, a recent survey on diversity in the U.S. fine jewelry industry shows.



Across the board, employees gave their companies lower marks than employers when it comes to addressing issues of racial justice and equity, and having racially diverse staffs.



Employees also expressed dissatisfaction with how their employers handled incidences of racial discrimination when they were reported.



And, some respondents reported overhearing racist remarks in the workplace or seeing racist content on social media.



It is not surprising, then, that a number of survey-takers described the fine jewelry industry in the United States as one that feels insular and closed off to “outsiders.”



For those “outsiders” who do make it in, there was a recurring theme among respondents—even at companies where there is diversity, there are very few, if any, people of color in higher-ranking positions.



All you have to do to understand the lack of diversity, respondents said, is look around the next time you’re at a trade show.



“There is so much bias in how our industry perceives people of color; I’ve experienced it at trade shows,” one respondent, who identified as multiracial or biracial, wrote. “Retailers may assume you can’t afford a piece or that you don’t have the proper knowledge. I constantly feel like I have to prove myself and I can’t be myself (talk or dress how I want) because I won’t be viewed as professional.”



