Watches & Wonders Miami Won’t Happen in 2020

A watchmaking workshop at Watches & Wonders Miami in 2019. The annual show has been postponed to 2021 as organizers plan for the Geneva show in April.
Geneva—Watches & Wonders Miami has been postponed to 2021 as organizers shift focus to the debut of their revamped Geneva show in April.

Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, or SIHH, has been renamed Watches & Wonders Geneva and is being overhauled for 2020.

Held at Geneva’s Palexpo Convention Center, the once trade-only show now will be open to the public, among other changes.

The Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie said Watches & Wonders Miami will return in February 2021 with the help of its partner brands and the Miami Design District Associates.

“We were thrilled with the resonance of Watches & Wonders Miami 2019, and we look forward to continuing the celebration of fine watchmaking in 2021 in the Miami Design District, this time with a new look, and even more Wonders,” said Fabienne Lupo, FHH chairwoman and managing director.

The show will take place Feb. 12 to 14, 2021, coinciding with Presidents’ Day weekend as well as the timing of its partner shows, the Miami Concours car show and the Miami Yacht Show.

For more information about Watches & Wonders Miami, visit the show’s website.



