5 Sessions to Attend at AGTA GemFair Tucson

New York—The Tucson gem shows are packed with not only cases of loose stones and minerals, but also a plethora of great education sessions.

The American Gem Trade Association’s 2020 GemFair, scheduled for Feb. 4 to 9 at the Tucson Convention Center, offers attendees myriad opportunities to educate themselves, from legal updates and lab sessions to sessions on responsible sourcing, market trends and so much more.

Here are five the trade might find interesting; all are taking place at the convention center.

For the full lineup, visit AGTA.org.

1. Mozambique Rubies by GIA

Wednesday, Feb. 5

9 to 10 a.m.

Since the discovery of gem-quality ruby in Mozambique in 2009, the Gemological Institute of America has studied these deposits to collect data in the field and laboratory.

Join them to learn about Mozambican rubies, including the development of the mining area, market response, gemological characteristics and treatment procedures.

2. Market Trends, Industry Changes, and Gem Sourcing Considerations

Thursday, Feb. 6

9 to 10 a.m.

Richard Drucker, president of Gemworld International, and Stuart Robertson, vice president of Gemworld International

The team behind GemGuide will give its annual Tucson talk about how and why gem prices are changing, as well as the latest information on sourcing.

3. Let’s Get Social! The Power of Socially Responsible Sourcing

Friday, Feb. 7

9 to 10 a.m.

Moderated by Mia Katrin of Jewel Couture. Panelists: Ron Ringsrud of Ron Ringsrud Company, Sheahan Stephen of Sheahan Stephen Sapphires, and John Ford of Lightning Ridge Collection by John Ford

Join these three experts, who have decades of experience in mining areas—Colombia, Sri Lanka, and Australia—as they share their experiences with the latest developments in responsible sourcing and its effects, both locally and throughout the supply chain.

4. The Gemstone Market: A Historical Perspective

Friday, Feb. 7

1 to 2 p.m.

Helen Molesworth, managing director of the Gübelin Academy

Most of the trade’s price and value knowledge stems from relatively recent market situations and developments. But what do we know about prices in the past? How have the concepts changed and how did we get to where we are today? And, how does it indicate where we’re going?

In this session, Molesworth will address the importance of history through examples and models, with a special look at rubies, and investigate the shifts in the gem market through the lens of the bigger picture.

5. Opportunities in the Gem Market Beyond the ‘Big 3’

Saturday, Feb. 8

9 to 10 a.m.

Çiğdem Lüle of Kybele LLC

A movement toward supply chain consolidation of the “big three”—ruby, sapphire and emerald—and current market dynamics, including a changing attitude from new consumer groups, have created profitable opportunities with other gemstones for dealers and retailers.

Join Lüle to discuss both classic and unusual gems and how they appeal to the new generation of buyers.