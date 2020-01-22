National Jeweler

Centurion to Host Free Gem Education Day in Tucson

Tucson, Ariz.—Centurion is headed to Tucson.

This year, the jewelry trade show—happening Jan. 28-Feb. 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona—will host a one-day post-show educational event in Tucson.

Slated for Feb. 2, it’s scheduled to fill the gap between the end of Centurion and the start of the AGTA GemFair on Feb. 4.

The event will gather several gemstone experts to speak on a number of gem-related topics, such as market updates on high-end and exotic gemstones, East African stones and designer gemstones, as well as talks on emeralds, rubies and sapphires.

Featured speakers are:
Edward Boehm, Rare Source, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Eric Braunwart, Columbia Gem House, Vancouver, Washington
Evan Caplan, Evan Caplan, Los Angeles
Jonathan Farnsworth, Idaho Opal & Gem, Pocatello, Idaho
Joseph Menzie, Joseph Menzie, Inc., New York
Jaimeen Shah, Prima Gem, New York
Shekhar Shah, Real Gems, New York
Monte Zajicek, Equatorial Imports, Dallas

The event is free and will take place at AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with room for “roughly 30” attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.

To attend, fill out the registration form, or for more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 516-331-5586.

Centurion moved its show to a different time and venue last year to be more accommodating to retailers and exhibitors who previously faced a week-long gap between Centurion and GemFair.

Earlier this month, organizers of the Select Jewelry Show announced their plan to fill that gap with a new event, Select Tucson, happening Feb. 2-3.





