Retailer Roundtables Continue at Centurion

Phoenix—Centurion will once again offer “Retailer Roundtables,” morning education where jewelers join the group of their choice for education on a variety of topics.
The roundtable discussions, which are each led by an expert(s), start at 7:45 a.m. each morning of the three-day show and take place in the hotel’s Grand Saguaro Ballroom.
Breakfast is included and the roundtables are scheduled to last until 8:45.
The topics and table leads for Wednesday are: Diamond Market Update, led by Forevermark’s Charles Stanley, Grant Mobley of the Diamonds Producers Association and GCAL’s Don Palmieri; Bridal Brainstorm with Engagement 101’s Severine Ferrari; Digital Marketing with Gus Garcia of Bottom Line Marketing and Podium’s Mike Dame; and Jewelry E-Commerce with the Virtual Diamond Boutique’s Liz Stamm, and Garo Kay and Ray Moheet of iShowcase.
On Thursday, the topics will be: Jewelry E-Commerce with GemFind’s Alex Fetanat; Store Design, led by Mickey Miñagorri of Artco Group; Lifestyle Retailer Brainstorm with Benjamin Guttery of Third Coast Gems and Kyle Roderick of Bijoux Review; and an All About the Store Business Discussion with GIA’s Cathryn Ramirez, Jordan Peck of TracTech, and Larry Spicer and David Sexton of Jewelers Mutual Insurance Group.
The topics and table leads for Friday, the final day of Centurion, are: Lab-Grown Diamond Market Update with Stanley and Palmieri; Online Advertising, with Emmanuel Raheb of Smart Age Solutions; Lifestyle Retailer Brainstorm with Guttery and Roderick; and another All About the Store Business Discussion, this time with Dave Siminski of United Precious Metals Refining, Sam Ziefer of Fortuna, and Larry Chasin of ThinkSpace.
Centurion is scheduled to start Wednesday at the J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix.
