You Can Now Place Virtual Bids at JFC Auctions

New York—Jewelers for Children partnered with Virtual Diamond Boutique to launch an app that allows bidders to participate in its silent auctions remotely.
The charity hosts auctions at various jewelry industry events throughout the year, including Centurion and JCK Las Vegas.
Virtual Diamond Boutique CEO Tanya Nisguretsky reached out to the organization after observing its silent auction at AGS Conclave and offered her and her team’s assistance in maximizing the auction’s potential.
Previously, those interested in bidding needed to attend the event in person to participate and be counted as present.
The auction app now lets participants browse through items up for auction, track and raise their bids, and see the final results, regardless of whether or not they can attend the event where the auction is being held.
“Going from a paper and pen to a phone-based app is a quantum leap for us,” said David Rocha, executive director of Jewelers for Children.
“No longer will folks have to run back to a showcase to try and grab a piece of paper to enter their final bids. They can be ‘present’ throughout the entire auction.”
The app will debut at Centurion, which will be held in Phoenix from Jan. 28 to 31.
Signage with QR codes will be posted at the event for those interested in downloading the app.
Jewelers for Children has donated $57 million to children in need since its founding in 1999.
