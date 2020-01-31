National Jeweler

Hucker, Palumbo to Host Select Tucson Education Sessions

AGTA CEO Doug Hucker (left) will host a colored gemstone seminar and Barbara Palumbo will share her social media expertise at the upcoming Select Tucson jewelry trade show.
New York—The Select Jewelry Show is a newcomer to the Tucson gem show season this year, slated to fill the gap between the end of Centurion and the beginning of AGTA Gem Fair.

The show has also announced an education program for the event, featuring industry experts Barbara Palumbo and Doug Hucker, to be held on Sunday, Feb. 2 and Monday, Feb. 3.

Palumbo, the blogger and writer behind Adornmentality and What’s On Her Wrist, will present “A Dozen Dos (and Don’ts): 12 Easy Ways to Strengthen your Social.”

During the Sunday morning event, she will guide attendees through twelve steps to building a social media presence and bolstering follower counts.
RELATED CONTENT: 8 Predictions for the 2020 Tucson Gem Shows
Doug Hucker, CEO of AGTA, will host a seminar on gemstones Monday morning.

Hucker will discuss the different ways jewelers can incorporate colored stones to excite customers and boost the bottom line.

The Select Jewelry Show will be held Feb. 2 to 3 at the Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson.

For more information about the show, contact Show Manager Jordan Brockhaus-Spears by phone at 844-285-1103 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



TAGS:   Trade Shows, Exhibitions & Conferences , Education
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy