Hucker, Palumbo to Host Select Tucson Education Sessions

New York—The Select Jewelry Show is a newcomer to the Tucson gem show season this year, slated to fill the gap between the end of Centurion and the beginning of AGTA Gem Fair.
The show has also announced an education program for the event, featuring industry experts Barbara Palumbo and Doug Hucker, to be held on Sunday, Feb. 2 and Monday, Feb. 3.
Palumbo, the blogger and writer behind Adornmentality and What’s On Her Wrist, will present “A Dozen Dos (and Don’ts): 12 Easy Ways to Strengthen your Social.”
During the Sunday morning event, she will guide attendees through twelve steps to building a social media presence and bolstering follower counts.
Hucker will discuss the different ways jewelers can incorporate colored stones to excite customers and boost the bottom line.
The Select Jewelry Show will be held Feb. 2 to 3 at the Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson.
For more information about the show, contact Show Manager Jordan Brockhaus-Spears by phone at 844-285-1103 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Doug Hucker, CEO of AGTA, will host a seminar on gemstones Monday morning.
