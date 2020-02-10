Diamonds Do Good Is Accepting Submissions for Its Awards Gala

Las Vegas—Last year, the Diamond Empowerment Fund announced it was changing its name to Diamonds Do Good , and now it’s switching things up when it comes to its annual awards.

Held in conjunction with the JCK Las Vegas jewelry trade show, the first Diamonds Do Good gala post- name change will highlight jewelry companies making a difference in their communities and is asking people and companies in the industry to nominate themselves for an award.

Members of JCK magazine’s editorial team will select the winners.

Examples of companies giving back includes stores that hold events to benefit a local charity, or designers that donate a portion of proceeds from a collection to a nonprofit.

Diamonds Do Good is accepting submissions online for the awards through March 12.

In addition to being recognized at the gala on June 1, winners will be featured in the June issue of JCK magazine.

Per the JCK Las Vegas website, submissions are open to manufacturers and retailers that deal in precious metal and/or natural diamond and gemstone jewelry.