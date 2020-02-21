National Jeweler

Stuller’s Bench Jeweler Workshop Returns Next Month

Lafayette, La.—Stuller is bringing its annual event for bench jewelers back to its Louisiana headquarters next month.

The supplier’s Bench Jeweler Workshop is slated for March 27 and 28 in Lafayette.

This year’s event will include seminars and demonstrations like basic diamond grading, social media, how to price repairs and laser welding, as well as an opportunity for a factory tour.

There will also be another Battle of the Benches competition retuning to the demonstration floor.

Three bench jewelers—Stanislav Petrov, David Adamson and Richard Wiegel—will compete against last year’s champion, Evgenii Fedko, in a real-time design contest.

Over the two days, they will design, prepare, polish and produce new pieces.

Stuller Vice President of Tools and Metals Tammy Lail said, “This is the event for bench jewelers. From in-depth seminars to skill demonstrations, there is something here for everyone regardless of your current level.”

For more information, visit Stuller.com.



