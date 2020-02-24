The Couture Show Now Has Its Own Podcast
New York—The Couture fine jewelry trade show has launched its own podcast highlighting the people and personalities of its community.
Hosted by Couture publicist and PR maven Michelle Orman, it will start with the show’s designers and brands but eventually will expand to include retailers, media and industry influencers.
While the podcast features discussions about the jewelry these brands create, it also offers a look at their lives and personalities outside of jewelry as well as their backgrounds and their journeys into the industry.
The Couture Podcast’s inaugural episode, now available, is an interview with the creators behind the venerable Spinelli Kilcollin jewelry brand, Yves Spinelli and Dwyer Kilcollin, who talk about how they got their start, talents and their secret to successful partnership in love and life.
Gannon Brousseau, director of Couture and executive vice president of Emerald Expositions, said: “While there is admittedly no shortage of podcasts in the world, when we looked at the landscape, we didn’t see anything currently available that is accomplishing what we hope to accomplish with the Couture podcast.
“We feel so privileged that we have access to these larger-than-life personalities, and when we’re fortunate enough to get a deeper insight into their stories and learn about their personal and artistic journeys, the jewelry they create becomes that much more meaningful. We’re excited to share these stories with a larger audience.”
The podcast will be released monthly. It’s available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and the Couture website.
