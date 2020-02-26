Plumb Club Adds Samuel B, Shefi to Its Roster
New York—The Plumb Club added two new members to its roster, welcoming Samuel B and Shefi.
The companies join the club’s 42 existing members, a lineup that includes Bulova, Citizen Watch Company of America, Mastoloni Pearls and Richline Group.
The two newcomers will join the other members in the Plumb Club Pavilion at the JCK Las Vegas Show, which is scheduled for June 2-5 at Sands Expo and the Venetian.
Manufacturer Shefi has offices in Mumbai and New York and is celebrating its 45th year in business.
Samuel B, with offices in New York and Bali, has been in the industry for more than 35 years.
Known for its sterling silver jewelry, the manufacturer also produces a private-label line featuring gold and diamonds, available for major retailers.
“We are happy to welcome both Samuel B and Shefi into the organization. Both companies underwent a rigorous vetting process and we definitely feel that we’ve made two great choices,” said Plumb Club President Michael Lerche in a press release announcing the additions.
In order to become a member, companies must have maintained a U.S. office for a minimum of five years and adhere to the organization’s code of conduct, meeting requirements regarding business ethics, and social and environmental responsibility.
As of last September, all Plumb Club brands are required to become certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council, with new members given a 90-day window after joining.
The organization recently hired industry veteran Michael O’Connor as its marketing director.
For more information about the Plumb Club, visit its website.
The companies join the club’s 42 existing members, a lineup that includes Bulova, Citizen Watch Company of America, Mastoloni Pearls and Richline Group.
The two newcomers will join the other members in the Plumb Club Pavilion at the JCK Las Vegas Show, which is scheduled for June 2-5 at Sands Expo and the Venetian.
Manufacturer Shefi has offices in Mumbai and New York and is celebrating its 45th year in business.
Samuel B, with offices in New York and Bali, has been in the industry for more than 35 years.
Known for its sterling silver jewelry, the manufacturer also produces a private-label line featuring gold and diamonds, available for major retailers.
“We are happy to welcome both Samuel B and Shefi into the organization. Both companies underwent a rigorous vetting process and we definitely feel that we’ve made two great choices,” said Plumb Club President Michael Lerche in a press release announcing the additions.
In order to become a member, companies must have maintained a U.S. office for a minimum of five years and adhere to the organization’s code of conduct, meeting requirements regarding business ethics, and social and environmental responsibility.
As of last September, all Plumb Club brands are required to become certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council, with new members given a 90-day window after joining.
The organization recently hired industry veteran Michael O’Connor as its marketing director.
For more information about the Plumb Club, visit its website.
Get the Daily News >