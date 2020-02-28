5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Did you miss the top jewelry headlines last week? Catch up with these five stories.
1) Coronavirus Forces Cancellation of Watches & Wonders Geneva
Organizers of the show formerly known as SIHH announced they were pulling the plug Thursday after news broke that the coronavirus had spread to Europe.
2) Baselworld Postponed Until January 2021
Baselworld organizers followed suit on Friday after Swiss authorities issued a ban on large-scale events due to concerns about the virus.
3) See All the New Colored Lab-Grown Diamonds from Swarovski
From “Androgyny Flamingo” to “Surrealist Butter,” here are the 16 man-made stones Swarovski introduced in Paris.
4) Retail Sales Could Grow As Much As 4% in 2020, NRF Says
High consumer confidence and gains in household income are positive signs, the National Retail Federation said.
5) The Couture Show Now Has Its Own Podcast
Released monthly, it features members of the jewelry trade show’s community in conversation with publicist Michelle Orman.
Get the Daily News >