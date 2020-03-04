Graff USA CEO to Keynote Art of Design Luncheon
New York—This year’s Art of Design Luncheon is a treat for diamond lovers.
Graff USA President and CEO Marc Hruschka is the Seventh Annual Art of Design Luncheon’s keynote speaker.
Happening next week at the Greenwich Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, the event benefits the Bruce Museum’s exhibitions and educational programming.
Hruschka will be in conversation with Town & Country Jewelry and Watches Contributor and longtime Robb Report Style Editor Jill Newman.
The two will delve into all things diamonds and the latest trends in jewelry design.
Guests will have a chance to take Graff home—the lunch will feature a raffle of a Graff “Butterfly Silhouette” necklace, as well as wines from Graff’s South African estate and a private shopping experience at Graff’s New York City flagship store, in addition to other items.
Models will showcase some of Graff’s latest designs.
“We’re delighted to have Marc give his insights on Graff diamonds and designs and excited that he will be joined by Jill, who has touchpoints across the intersecting worlds of jewelry, art, and fashion," said event co-chair Romona Norton.
“And we’re sure that our guests will have many wonderful questions to pose to Marc and Jill; that portion of the luncheon is always fascinating.”
Hruschka joined Graff late last year with decades of executive leadership in luxury industries under his belt, which included a tenure as president and CEO of Chopard USA.
The Art of Design Luncheon will be held Thursday, March 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenwich Country Club. Tickets are sold out. To join the waiting list, contact the Bruce Museum.
