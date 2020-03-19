Lauren Thompson Joins JCK Events

National Jeweler

After more than a decade at Jewelers of America, Lauren Thompson has joined JCK Events as group marketing director.
Norwalk, CT—Reed Exhibitions, producer of the JCK jewelry trade shows, has announced JCK Events’ new group marketing director.

Lauren Thompson takes on the role after a decade at Jewelers of America, where she handled marketing communications strategies and digital development for JA, National Jeweler and Diamond Council of America.

Thompson’s marketing objectives at the jewelry trade organization included increasing consumer confidence and retailer and supplier engagement.

She was one of the key producers of the annual Gem Awards and one of the driving forces behind the first annual JA National Convention in 2019.

Thompson got her start at trade magazines Basel Magazine and Live Design.

A longtime officer of the Women’s Jewelry Association New York Metro chapter, she’s now the vice president of chapter affairs for the executive WJA International board.

At JCK Events, she’ll oversee the marketing strategy for JCK Las Vegas, Luxury and JCK Tucson.

Group Vice President of JCK and Luxury Sarin Bachmann said in a statement: “At JCK Events, maintaining strong relationships with our attendees and exhibitors is a top priority, and Lauren’s existing industry connections and experience further supports our efforts to engage with our community and address the needs of our industry as a whole.


“We are thrilled to welcome such an experienced and creative marketer to the JCK Events management team.”

Thompson added: “I am looking forward to taking on this multifaceted marketing role and joining a team that offers such innovative opportunities for the jewelry industry to connect and grow. The JCK community is unlike any other in our industry, and I can’t wait to engage with them and continue to cultivate relationships within the industry.”

Thompson can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 203-840-5878.

National Jeweler is a for-profit subsidiary of Jewelers of America, which purchased the publication in 2015.


