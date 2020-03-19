LA Jewelry Industry Summit Postponed

National Jeweler

Los Angeles—The organizers of the Jewelry Industry Summit have postponed the March event in Los Angeles.

An email announcement said they hope to reschedule the summit, which was scheduled for March 27, for the fall but will share firm dates “when the situation becomes clearer.”

The one-day responsible sourcing event was slated to feature speakers from De Beers, the Gemological Institute of America and Jewelers Vigilance Committee.

“We understand this is a big disappointment, however we believe this to be the most responsible course of action given the circumstances,” organizers said.

In the meantime, they will continue to hold their “Fast Forwarding Sustainability” webinar series throughout the year.

The scheduled topics are as follows.

-- “Gold Sourcing”
Friday, April 24 at 12 p.m. EST

-- “Third Party Certification vs. Self-Assessment–The Values and Benefits”
Friday, July 21 at 12 p.m. EST

-- “Responsible Practices and Business Choices”
Friday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. EST 

For updates about the summit, subscribe to the newsletter at JewelryIndustrySummit.com.

 





