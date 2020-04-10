Hong Kong Trade Shows Rescheduled Again

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has once again rescheduled its two trade shows in light of the coronavirus.Initially scheduled for March, the shows were moved to May and now to August, according to a company announcement Tuesday.HKTDC's announcement that it is moving the show again comes as the Hong Kong government announces an extension of its travel restrictions until further notice.Hong Kong’s current policy denies entry to non-Hong Kong residents arriving from any location other than mainland China, Macau or Taiwan.The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl show and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show are now scheduled for Aug. 3 to 6.Both shows will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo.In the meantime, HKTDC is setting up a virtual expo through the month of April, connecting buyers to pre-vetted suppliers via an online platform.Virtual expo attendees can shop through more than 30 categories, including jewelry and watches and clocks, and reach out to suppliers for more information.For buyers unable to attend the shows once they resume, HKTDC said it will be providing video conference options.For more information, visit HKTDC’s website , email, or call HKTDC’s Hong Kong office at 852-1830-668.