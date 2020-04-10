10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Last week, the industry saw another member succumb to coronavirus, the Queen of England attempted to lift spirits with a rare televised address, a couple in-person events went online, and Baselworld found itself on the brink.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry indsutry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1) Baselworld’s Future Uncertain as Exhibitors Revolt Over Refund Policy
Brands are threatening to leave the show en masse unless they get their money back for 2020.
2) Jeweler Randy Flatau Dies at 70 of COVID-19 Complications
His family spoke out to urge the public to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
3) What JBT Is, and Isn’t, Changing Because of COVID-19
Though its methodology will stay the same, the Jewelers Board of Trade said it will reflect how the coronavirus crisis has impacted the industry.
4) Queen Elizabeth II Dons Turquoise and Diamond Brooch for Speech
The historic broadcast called for an equally historic jewel.
5) Virtual AGS Conclave Set for Late April
It’s free for American Gem Society members and will include a video dance party.
6) Hong Kong Trade Shows Rescheduled Again
They’re moved to August, but the Hong Kong Trade Development Council is holding a virtual expo through April.
7) A Guide to the Online Resources Available to the Industry
We’ve updated our A-to-Z guide to include webinars from GIA, AWCI and The Plumb Club as well as more perks for appraisers and gemologists.
8) 7 Tips for Working From Home Right Now
How to schedule your day, make sure you don’t burn out and other recommendations from those who’ve done it before.
9) A Brooklyn Agency Has Created an Ad for Jewelers, With Love
The video focuses on the role jewelry plays in life’s special moments and how it honors our emotional connections.
10) 5 Interesting Facts You Might Not Know About Diamonds
Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff recaps a webinar in which she learned more about the stones’ formation, inclusions and the oldest diamonds on Earth.
