Watches & Wonders 2020 Is Going Digital
Geneva—Watches & Wonders Geneva might have had to cancel its physical event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers will still provide a place for the watch community to interact in 2020 by going digital.
Show organizer Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie announced it will take the event virtual starting this week, providing a forum for product releases, brand highlights and watch education.
The new digital platform at WatchesandWonders.com will go live on Saturday, April 25 (what would have been the opening show day in Geneva) at 12 p.m. CET/6 a.m. EST, free for all to access.
It will roll out in phases, FHH said, with phase one featuring dedicated pages for each of the 30 participating brands—including Baume & Mercier, Bovet, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai and Vacheron Constantin—where visitors can learn about each watch brand and see new timepieces for 2020.
For opening day of WatchesandWonders.com, FHH also organized a series of product launch presentations, in which executives will showcase their watches through 10-minute streaming videos.
The clips will be made permanently available on the website.
The site also will provide a range of content, like product analysis, trend forecasts, in-depth looks at design, craft and technical innovations, plus business talks from watch experts.
FHH said it intends for the digital platform to act as a key location for the watch community beyond its launch this month.
This summer, the site will feature more product launches as well as strategic partnerships with maisons and various e-commerce sites.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the finest watchmaking brands in the world to bring the Watches & Wonders concept to life online at a time when our industry needs it the most,” FHH Chairwoman and Managing Director Fabienne Lupo said.
“This dynamic new platform will allow watch lovers everywhere to discover exciting new products, engage in enriching experiences and connect directly with our participating brands in one place.”
FHH announced the cancellation of Watches & Wonders Geneva, which was scheduled for April 25-29, in late February.
This was to be the first year for the revamped show formerly known as SIHH.
FHH said in fall 2019 it would open the once trade-only affair to the public in 2020 and shift its timing from January so it could be held back-to-back with Baselworld, which also has been canceled this year.
Dates for the 2021 Watches & Wonders Geneva event have yet to be announced.
