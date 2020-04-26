10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Among the major headlines last week was the not-unexpected cancellation of JCK Las Vegas and the House’s passage of a bill that includes a $310 billion refill for the Paycheck Protection Program.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry industry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1. JCK Las Vegas, Luxury Cancelled for 2020
Reed Jewelry Group will hold a virtual event this summer instead and invite JCK Las Vegas exhibitors to have a presence at sister show JIS in October.
2. House Passes $484B in Small Business, Hospital Funding
The new bill includes an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of funding.
3. TAG Heuer, Hublot, Zenith Are Also Leaving Baselworld
The announcement is another blow to the trade show, which also lost Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chopard and Chanel.
4. Tariffs Suspended for 90 Days on Some Imports
Meant to help businesses impacted by coronavirus, the 90-day delay will not extend to Chinese goods or steel and aluminum imports.
5. Amanda’s Style File: Bring the Drama
Dramatic earrings are a fun way to dress up from the waist up for your next Zoom call.
6. What to Consider When Screening Employees for COVID-19
During a webinar last Wednesday, an attorney who specializes in employment litigation gave a list of dos and don’ts for employers to consider as businesses reopen.
7. John Henne Offers 5 Tips for Business During Coronavirus
The fourth-generation jeweler chatted with National Jeweler Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff in a recent webinar.
8. Instagram Live: Avoid These 3 Pitfalls to Ensure Success
In a special guest column, communications strategists Duvall O’Steen and Jen Cullen Williams talk timing, content and brand visibility on the platform.
9. Roberto Coin Is Asking People to Nominate Nurses
The Italian jewelry brand is giving away 100 Princess Flower pendants to these frontline COVID-19 fighters between now and May 6.
10. Hamilton Jewelers to Hold Auction to Support its Community
The retailer is sponsoring an online auction to raise funds for small businesses in Princeton, New Jersey impacted by COVID-19.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry industry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1. JCK Las Vegas, Luxury Cancelled for 2020
Reed Jewelry Group will hold a virtual event this summer instead and invite JCK Las Vegas exhibitors to have a presence at sister show JIS in October.
2. House Passes $484B in Small Business, Hospital Funding
The new bill includes an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of funding.
3. TAG Heuer, Hublot, Zenith Are Also Leaving Baselworld
The announcement is another blow to the trade show, which also lost Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chopard and Chanel.
4. Tariffs Suspended for 90 Days on Some Imports
Meant to help businesses impacted by coronavirus, the 90-day delay will not extend to Chinese goods or steel and aluminum imports.
5. Amanda’s Style File: Bring the Drama
Dramatic earrings are a fun way to dress up from the waist up for your next Zoom call.
6. What to Consider When Screening Employees for COVID-19
During a webinar last Wednesday, an attorney who specializes in employment litigation gave a list of dos and don’ts for employers to consider as businesses reopen.
7. John Henne Offers 5 Tips for Business During Coronavirus
The fourth-generation jeweler chatted with National Jeweler Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff in a recent webinar.
8. Instagram Live: Avoid These 3 Pitfalls to Ensure Success
In a special guest column, communications strategists Duvall O’Steen and Jen Cullen Williams talk timing, content and brand visibility on the platform.
9. Roberto Coin Is Asking People to Nominate Nurses
The Italian jewelry brand is giving away 100 Princess Flower pendants to these frontline COVID-19 fighters between now and May 6.
10. Hamilton Jewelers to Hold Auction to Support its Community
The retailer is sponsoring an online auction to raise funds for small businesses in Princeton, New Jersey impacted by COVID-19.
Get the Daily News >