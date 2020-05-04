Fall Edition of Atlanta Jewelry Show Pushed Back to October

Atlanta—The Atlanta Jewelry Show’s fall edition has been moved back from August to October.

The event will now be held Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, with the pre-show conference, offering a day of education, slated for Friday, Oct. 23.

Executive Director Libby Brown said the adjustment of dates allows them to offer a safe environment in light of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a chance for retailers to stock up for the holidays.

For information about the fall event, produced by the Southern Jewelry Travelers Association, visit AtlantaJewelryShow.com, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 800-241-0399 or 404-634-3434.

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the jewelry industry’s trade show schedule in 2020.

For now, fall seems to be the time organizers are counting on for events to ramp back up.

When Reed Exhibitions announced JCK Las Vegas and Luxury’s 2020 cancellation, they offered exhibitors the chance to participate in sister show JIS October, happening Oct. 13-16 in Miami.

The Continental Buying Group and Preferred Jewelers International have postponed their June show to September, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Most recently, the Istanbul Jewelry Show announced its October show would go on as planned, after canceling its spring edition.