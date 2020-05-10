10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Among the major headlines last week was the news that Baselworld cancelled its 2021 event, Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11, the sale of Victoria’s Secret was scrapped, and more.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry industry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1. Baselworld Cancels 2021 Show, Adjusts Refunds for 2020
MCH Group said it is looking into “new platforms” for the watch and jewelry show.
2. Neiman Marcus Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
The luxury department store chain succumbed to its mounting debt and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
3. Sale of Victoria’s Secret to Private Equity Firm Scrapped
The $525 million deal was supposed to close in the second quarter.
4. JA Moves Its National Convention Online
Originally slated for New York in July, it will now take place May 26 through 28.
5. Report: Lord & Taylor To Liquidate Stores Upon Reopening
The nearly 200-year-old retailer may close its 38 department stores after the liquidation sales, according to Reuters.
6. You Can Earn an AJP Diploma from GIA for Free
First-time students can enroll in GIA’s online introductory courses on diamonds, colored stones, and jewelry at no cost.
7. Fall Edition of Atlanta Jewelry Show Pushed Back to October
It was originally scheduled for August.
8. Stuller Reopens Louisiana Headquarters, Resumes Operations
The supplier has reduced the number of associates working on-site while others continue to work remotely.
9. 5 Things Retailers Should Know Post-Pandemic
Husband-and-wife team Peter and Sherry Smith shared their insight on what post-pandemic retail may look like in a webinar with our Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff.
10. ‘Uncut Gems’ Is Coming to Netflix This Month
The crime thriller, shot and set in New York’s Diamond District and starring Adam Sandler, is set to drop on the streaming service May 25.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry industry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1. Baselworld Cancels 2021 Show, Adjusts Refunds for 2020
MCH Group said it is looking into “new platforms” for the watch and jewelry show.
2. Neiman Marcus Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
The luxury department store chain succumbed to its mounting debt and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
3. Sale of Victoria’s Secret to Private Equity Firm Scrapped
The $525 million deal was supposed to close in the second quarter.
4. JA Moves Its National Convention Online
Originally slated for New York in July, it will now take place May 26 through 28.
5. Report: Lord & Taylor To Liquidate Stores Upon Reopening
The nearly 200-year-old retailer may close its 38 department stores after the liquidation sales, according to Reuters.
6. You Can Earn an AJP Diploma from GIA for Free
First-time students can enroll in GIA’s online introductory courses on diamonds, colored stones, and jewelry at no cost.
7. Fall Edition of Atlanta Jewelry Show Pushed Back to October
It was originally scheduled for August.
8. Stuller Reopens Louisiana Headquarters, Resumes Operations
The supplier has reduced the number of associates working on-site while others continue to work remotely.
9. 5 Things Retailers Should Know Post-Pandemic
Husband-and-wife team Peter and Sherry Smith shared their insight on what post-pandemic retail may look like in a webinar with our Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff.
10. ‘Uncut Gems’ Is Coming to Netflix This Month
The crime thriller, shot and set in New York’s Diamond District and starring Adam Sandler, is set to drop on the streaming service May 25.
Get the Daily News >