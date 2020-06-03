WJA Cancels Live 2020 Awards for Excellence, Takes Them Virtual

New York—In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Women’s Jewelry Association has cancelled its live 2020 Awards for Excellence, opting instead to give the event a virtual nod.

The awards, originally slated to take place July 27, celebrate women’s expanding leadership in the jewelry industry and provide the opportunity for WJA to raise funds for membership grants and scholarships.

This year, WJA is taking the event online, happening on the originally planned date and featuring a keynote speaker.

The association said more details will be released in the coming weeks.

WJA has offered its members several virtual resources and events since the pandemic hit the U.S.

This has included education and leadership development events, encouraging members to make use of the online community platform WJA Connect, learning negotiation skills through Negotiable and taking part in its mentorship program.

WJA also is currently in the process of choosing the recipients of its 2020 scholarships and grants, administered by the WJA Foundation nonprofit.