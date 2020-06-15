CIBJO Reschedules October Congress for 2021

Milan—CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has postponed this year’s congress event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

CIBJO’s annual congresses serve as the official gathering for the organization’s assembly of delegates.

It’s the meeting place for its sectoral commissions, where amendments to CIBJO’s Blue Books, outlining industry standards for diamonds, gems, precious metals and laboratory practices can be introduced, as well as the location for office holders and board members to be elected.

This year’s event originally was slated for Oct. 5 to 7 in Dubai but now will be pushed back to 2021.

CIBJOPresident Gaetano Cavalieri said the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, which would have hosted the event, has renewed its invitation to host next year.

This marks the first time CIBJO has had to postpone a congress.

“Our primary concern is ensuring the health and safety of all participants, and, although none of has a crystal ball with which to predict how things will be five months from now, this is not a decision that can be taken at the last moment,” Cavalieri said.

“Much of our operation is now taking place online, including the work of our various commissions and committees, and this will continue at full pace. A congress, however, is an event at which we should meet face to face to face, and that hopefully will be possible once again in 2021.”