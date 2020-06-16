Here Are the Details on the Virtual JCK Las Vegas, Luxury Shows
Norwalk, Conn.—Jewelry trade shows JCK Las Vegas and Luxury will be virtual this year, with the theme of “Reconnecting.”
In a news release, JCK Events announced the shows will take place Aug. 10-14, with Luxury beginning Monday, Aug. 10 and JCK Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Attendees can browse the latest products via exhibitors, place orders through virtual meetings, network through online events and listen to education sessions from JCK Talks programming.
Registration has yet to open, but the event will be free for “qualified, professional jewelry buyers,” JCK Events said.
Per usual, Luxury will be limited to a group of invitation-only buyers on its opening day, while JCK Las Vegas will be open to all registrants for its duration.
The events will feature thousands of jewelry and watch exhibitors showcasing their latest products.
Attendees will have the ability to search for specific jewelry and watch items, retail technology and services.
Visitors can schedule video appointments with exhibitors for in-depth overviews of what’s new and available for the holiday season.
JCK and Luxury Group Vice President Sarin Bachmann said: “During these unprecedented times, JCK and Luxury’s main objective has been to support our community, listen to our customers and to facilitate the personal and business connections that our industry is built on in the safest way possible.
“JCK Events has always been a platform to drive business and build relationships, and JCK Virtual 2020 extends this beyond the show floor. JCK Virtual … will be the week when the fine jewelry and watch industry comes together, schedules appointments and reconnects in a way never before seen, virtually.”
For the chance to meet again in real life, trade show-goers will be able to attend JCK sister show JIS October, scheduled for Oct. 13-16 in Miami.
JCK Events is banking on being able to hold its Vegas shows in person again in 2021.
JCK Las Vegas 2021 is scheduled for Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7 at the Venetian Resort and Sands Expo, with JCK Talks, “The Exchange” and “Gemstones” sections of the show opening Thursday, June 3.
Luxury by JCK, happening at the Venetian, will be restricted to invitation-only attendees from Wednesday, June 2 to Thursday, June 3. It will be open to all JCK show-goers Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7.
