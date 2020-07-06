Diamonds Do Good to Host Virtual Gathering

New York—Diamonds Do Good is hosting a live interactive gathering July 30, a first for the nonprofit group serving the natural diamond industry.

The line-up is stacked with industry heavyweights, including De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver; Signet Jewelers CEO Gina Drosos; Alrosa CEO Sergey Ivanov; chief operating officer of Rosy Blue India, Russell Mehta; and managing director of Chow Tai Fook, Kent Wong.

The speakers will share their perspectives on the future of the natural diamond industry.

“The world has undergone a seismic change over the last few months,” said Diamonds Do Good president Anna Martin in a press release. “Learning how global companies in our industry are adapting will bring perspective for all businesses.”

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Questions with De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver

Diamonds Do Good co-founder and civil rights advocate Dr. Benjamin Chavis will open the event.

Magician David Blaine, known for his feats of endurance, will also make an appearance.

JCK Editor-in-Chief Victoria Gomelsky will announce the winner of the first annual Diamonds Do Good Jewelry Awards during one of the interlude segments.

Diamonds Do Good, in partnership with JCK, announced the awards in February, which will be given to members of the jewelry industry who’ve incorporated charitable giving into their business.

The event, held July 30 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT, will be the first in a series of virtual gatherings held by the nonprofit.

It is free to attend, but donations are welcome, said Diamonds Do Good.

Registration will be open soon via the organization’s website on the “About Us/Virtual Global Gathering” page.

Formerly known as the Diamond Empowerment Fund, the organization changed its name last year as part of its rebranding.