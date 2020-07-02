GJEPC Reschedules IIJS Premiere for January 2021
Mumbai, India—The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council has rescheduled its India International Jewellery Show Premiere trade show for January 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic.
The Mumbai event originally was slated for Aug. 6 to 10.
Organizers have not yet announced the specific dates for the January 2021 show.
Because the event will be held early in the year, close to the time generally allotted for GJEPC’s Signature show, it noted it will have the “look, feel and delivery of both shows combined together” but larger in size.
GJEPC said they will take all precautions to ensure the safety of exhibitors and visitors.
The organization also noted it will enhance “virtual mediums” for the show.
IIJS Premiere, India’s biggest jewelry trade show, generally sees more than 1,300 domestic and international exhibitors participate as well as 40,000 visitors every year, while Signature features about 800 exhibitors with a focus on finished jewelry.
“We are hopeful that our international visitors and delegations would be able to visit the IIJS Premiere, as we are expecting everything would return to normal towards the end of this year,” GJEPC Vice Chairman Vipul Shah said.
“The year 2021 will see a lot of weddings taking place, including the ones that were cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020. The resultant demand for jewelry would be significant and the IIJS Premiere would be an opportunity for our retailers to restock their inventory for the new season post-Covid-19.”
